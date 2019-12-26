In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 26 December 2019 9:57 am / 0 comments

At this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, Subaru wheeled out the new Levorg Prototype that serves to preview the second generation of the station wagon model. The Japanese carmaker is following up on this with the Levorg Prototype STI Sport, which is being teased ahead of an official debut at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2020.

Like previous Subaru cars with the “STI Sport” designation, the wagon will likely come fitted with a number of accessories to give it a more aggressive look, including a bodykit and a new set of wheels. We should also expect a few performance add-ons like an STI exhaust system as well as sportier suspension and brakes.

The carmaker isn’t keen to reveal technical details just yet, merely stating the Levorg will feature a new 1.8 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder boxer engine. This is mated to a Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and likely a Lineartronic CVT as well.

The wagon also gets the company’s next-generation EyeSight system, which features a renewed stereo camera setup with a wider viewing angle. The system is also supported by four radar sensors on the front and rear bumpers, which allows it to have a 360-degree sense around the vehicle, while the pre-collision braking function has also been expanded to cover crossing and turning at an intersection with low visibility.

Like recent Subaru models (XV, Ascent, Impreza and Forester), the new Levorg rides on the Subaru Global Platform and was first previewed by Viziv Tourer Concept during last year’s Geneva Motor Show. While it may still be labelled a “Prototype,” the Levorg is very much close to being production ready, with a market launch set to take place in Japan in the second half of 2020.

