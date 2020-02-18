In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 February 2020 5:28 pm / Comments are Disabled

Volvo has a brand new home in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, and the 3S dealership – Sime Darby Swedish Auto – is having some really attractive grand opening offers. How does rebates of up to RM40k sound?

Located at Block 6 of the new Sime Darby Motors City, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, the official opening of the Sime Darby Swedish Auto 3S centre is on February 20, which is this Thursday.

As always, early birds get the worm, and that consists of a new opening rebate, Recharged rebate and a complimentary VSA5+ service package. Total rebates can go up to RM40,000, so there’s plenty of savings to be had.

Visit Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s stylish four-storey facility this weekend and enjoy door gifts, the Volvo Virtual Reality studio – which is the first of its kind in South East Asia – and experience the quality and functionality of this latest Volvo Retail Experience Showroom.

Of course, the full range of Volvo models will be on display and available for test drives, including the XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs, plus the fresh Volvo S60 T8 R-Design. For more info on Volvo and Sime Darby Swedish Auto, visit their official website and Facebook page.