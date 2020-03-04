In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 4 March 2020 10:44 am / 2 comments

Koenigsegg has built a new car with four seats, a three-cylinder engine, hybrid technology and a rather luxurious cabin, which sounds perfect as a family car. It is called the Gemera, and before you think that the Swedish carmaker has gone soft and created something utterly dull, consider the other facts and figures.

The three-cylinder engine, affectionately called the Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG), is actually a 2.0 litre unit that features the company’s Freevalve camless technology, two turbochargers and dry sump lubrication. Weighing in at just 70 kg, the flex fuel-capable TFG redlines at 8,500 rpm and makes a ridiculous 600 PS (590 hp) at 7,500 rpm, while peak torque is 600 Nm from 2,000 to 7,000 rpm.

It gets crazier, as the engine is mounted midship and drives the front wheels via a Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) transmission and a propshaft. The single-gear KDD features the company’s HydraCoup (hydraulic coupling) technology for a direct link from the engine to the front axle, and is paired with an electric motor that is rated at 400 PS (395) hp and 500 Nm.

If that isn’t enough, the Gemera’s rear wheels also sport an electric motor apiece, with each one providing 500 PS (493 hp) and 1,000 Nm. With all elements considered, this “family car” has a total output of 1,700 PS (1,677 hp or 1.27 MW) and 3,500 Nm of torque, or 1,100 PS (1,085 hp) when only the electric motors are at work, drawing power from an 800-volt, 16.6-kWh battery mounted under the front seats.

Naturally, the performance is nothing short of bonkers, with a zero to 100 km/h time of just 1.9 seconds, while a sprint from a dead stop to 400 km/h comes at a “record matching pace,” the company says. On electric power alone, the battery provides a range of up to 50 km, while with just the internal combustion engine, it goes up to 950 km – the total range is 1,000 km.

The complex powertrain setup provides all-wheel drive, steering and torque vectoring, while supporting elements include adjustable anti-roll bars, hydraulically-adjustable ride height, a choice of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S or Cup R3 tyres (295/30 front, 317/30 rear) and ceramic brakes (415 mm, six-piston front; 390 mm, four-piston rear).

Keep in mind that this is not a light car, as it has a curb weight of 1,850 kg despite the use of a carbon-fibre monocoque, body panels, staggered Aircore wheels (21-inch front, 22-inch rear), as well as aluminium subframes. It isn’t particularly small either, with a length of 4,975 mm, width of 1,988 mm, height of 1,295 mm and a wheelbase that spans 3,000 mm.

The heft is largely due to the luxuries fitted to Gemera, which includes four individual heated seats – the ones at the front are four-way electrically adjustable, triple-zone climate control, an infotainment system with onboard WiFi, four reading lights, eight cupholders (four heated and four cooled), two wireless phone chargers, an 11-speaker sound system, front and rear 13-inch screens, as well as an around-view monitor.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, you get six airbags, Isofix child seat anchors for the rear seats, cameras instead of mirrors (with inboard displays near the A-pillars), autonomous emergency braking, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Koenigsegg Electronic Stability Control (KES), three traction control settings (Wet, Normal and Track), adaptive cruise control and even lane keep assist.

While it may be called a family car, the practicality is somewhat limited. Due to the positioning of the engine and powerful electric motors, you get a combined trunk space of just 200 litres from the boot and frunk. However, you can specify an optional roof box for more storage, and there is a front axle lifting system that raises the nose by 35 mm to deal with raised surfaces – the default ride height is 117 mm.

As for the styling, the Gemera is distinctively a Koenigsegg in appearance, with each vent, slit and shape aimed at maximising efficiency, aerodynamics and cooling. Prominent cues include engine bay vented taillights that were first used on the CC8S, top-mounted titanium Akrapovic exhaust outlets, a gaping front intake, large rear bumper outlets, a duck tail spoiler and a sizeable rear diffuser.

Getting into the car is achieved by using what is called the Koenigsegg Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors (KATSAD), which swing upwards to provide easy access to the cabin. You may have seen this door-opening mechanism on other Koenigsegg models, but they are particularly big on the Gemera, so watch out for the ceiling when opening them.

Also on is Koenigsegg’s Autoskin electro-hydraulic system, which is adapted from the Regera, allowing owners to open the bonnets and doors with just a push of a button on the key fob, which is great for showing off in public.

Koenigsegg will only make 300 units of the Gemera for the entire world, and the company is currently taking inquiries at the moment. While official pricing has yet to be revealed, rest assured that it won’t come cheap.