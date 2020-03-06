In Brabus, Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 6 March 2020 10:16 am / 0 comments

Brabus isn’t quite done fiddling with the Mercedes-AMG G 63, and has unveiled the new 800 Black & Gold Edition, which joins the previous Black Ops 800 and Shadow 800. Priced at 380,672 euros (RM1,787,447), the souped-up SUV features all the things you’d expect from a Brabus-prepared vehicle.

For starters, the M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 gets two high-performance turbochargers and other modifications to push out 800 PS (789 hp) and 1,000 Nm of torque; this represents an increase of 215 PS (212 hp) and 150 Nm from stock.

The added power has some impact on performance, as the zero to 100 km/h time has been slashed by 0.4 seconds to 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is up by 20 km/h to 240 km/h. To make sure the V8 is heard by those around you, there’s a Brabus stainless steel sport exhaust system with integrated actively controlled exhaust flaps. The system also comes with a “coming home” mode for moments when a more discreet exhaust note is required.

As for the styling, the company’s Widestar body kit comes as standard, which adds 40 mm to the overall width thanks to the included fender flares and more aggressive bumpers. Other individual highlights include a top-mounted bonnet attachment and LED light units located on the roof.

Following the name of the model, the body is painted black, while other bits like the brake calipers and emblems finished in gold. The 800 Black & Gold Edition also gets a set of 23-inch forged Brabus Monoblock Y “Platinum Edition” alloy wheels, which are painted gold and shod with 305/35 profile Advan Sport tyres.

While it may look subdued on the outside, the interior is a whole different story. Brabus has been very generous with the gold touches in the cabin, as almost every contact point gets the bright finish. Finer details like the stitching on the quilted leather upholstery also come with gold thread, while carbon-fibre trim pieces provide some contrast.

For the rear passenger compartment, the default seat bench has been taken out and replaced with two individual seats and a dedicated centre console. The latter comes with a 4.3-inch touchscreen control panel that allows those in the rear to access various seat functions and move the front passenger seat if more legroom is needed.