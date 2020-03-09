In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 9 March 2020 12:26 pm / 5 comments

What better way to celebrate Hari Raya in style than in a Mercedes-Benz? If that sounds like music to your ears, then Hap Seng Star (HSS) has all the right melodies. The company’s Raya pre-owned campaign is serving up a host of enticing choices at attractive prices.

The two-month long campaign, which starts from today, is offering two options of financing your dream Mercedes-Benz. The first is through FinanceCare, where you can enjoy an attractive interest rate of 1.98% for three years or five years tenure and 2.18% for a seven-year tenure. The other is via Young Star Agility Financing, which provides complimentary comprehensive motor insurance*.

Both financing offers come with MobilityPlus* that allows you to enjoy a replacement car when your Mercedes-Benz is sent for routine servicing (including warranty claims) requiring 48 hours or more. These financing options are applicable only for selected models, which are 18 months old or less.

What’s more, the company is also offering a daily ‘Star-of-the-Day’ deal, limited to one unit per day. The comprehensive line-up can be viewed at HSS’ Pre-owned Centres in Kinrara and Balakong, which happen to be the largest facilities for pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Malaysia. Operating hours are 9 am to 7 pm on Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

Buyers can rest assured of the quality of the pre-owned selection. All vehicles listed under the Mercedes-Benz Certified programme are sourced from authorised MBM dealers, with the condition that they are not older than six years or exceed 125,000 km in mileage. Furthermore, these vehicles must not have identifiable structural damage and be fully serviced and maintained at authorised service centres using original parts.

Cars that meet these criteria will then need to undergo a thorough 215-point inspection by certified technicians, which covers a myriad of aspects, including engine components, body and chassis, electrical systems, as well as extensive road testing.

Only when a car passes the inspection, and have its genuine service and maintenance records checked and verified, will it receive the Mercedes-Benz Certified stamp of approval, so there’s complete peace of mind in the purchase.

Find out what models are available in the Hap Seng Star Raya pre-owned campaign here.

*Terms and conditions apply.