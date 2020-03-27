Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced a massive RM230 billion economic stimulus package, of which RM25 billion will be channelled to ease the burdens of the rakyat and businesses in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Among the several initiatives listed (and there are many of them), RM60 million will be directed to 120,000 e-hailing drivers in the country, who will each receive a one-off payment of RM500. This is to assist them during the movement control order (MCO) period, which has seen a significant reduction in ridership as a result.
The move builds upon an earlier stimulus package worth RM20 billion that was announced in February, which will see taxi drivers be given a one-off payment of RM600 each from April 1, 2020.
Prior to this latest announcement, Bank Negara Malaysia ordered all banks to grant an automatic six-month moratorium (deferment) of all loan/financing repayments – including car loans (hire purchase agreements) – from April 1 to ease the burdens of customers who have been affected financially by the health crisis.
According to our PM, the biggest beneficiary is Makcik Kiah! She will get RM8k++.
I really hope it does go to Mak Kiah. Like before, RM10 bil given, RM5 bil will go into pocket.
Pls be honest this time yeah. People are suffering. This is an appeal to you guys thinking of songlap the money.
Don’t become like the solar project for Sarawak schools where duit hilang. Poor people, already so poor, had to suffer
I hope all RM250 billion goes to help the people in need.
I hope Malaysians also try to live within their means. Many are complaining that jual sirap bandung but got 8 kids to feed.
This itself will tell you, it is time to learn family planning.
For those who deserve the bantuan, by all means pls use it. But for those who do not live within their means and drive kereta mewah and rumah besar with 10 kids, pls recheck your lives.
Your info is totally incorrect la dude. Its RM500 for ehailing drivers! The one that drive cars and fetch people around. Not ehailing riders which are the grabfood riders. Get your facts right first before confusing people
Yes. We’ve clarified with Grab and it is indeed only for drivers and not riders.
