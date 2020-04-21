In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 21 April 2020 7:05 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has just unveiled Alphard and Vellfire special editions for the Japan market, giving the luxury MPV duo a touch of added gold and slightly different interior trim. What if some still find the exterior a little wanting? Enter the Modellista body kits, for both the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes special editions.

The Modellista exterior kit for the Alphard and Vellfire essentially augments the look with similar visual elements, employing smoked chrome plating elements on the front bumper spoiler extension, side skirts and rear styling kit comprised of rear bumper extension and exhaust tips. Additional styling options include the signature blade corner DRLs, upper front grille cover and headlamp garnish.

In the case of the Vellfire Golden Eyes, this gets signature blade DRLs in a cool blue instead of white on the Alphard, in addition to the existing LED elements and gold headlamp trim on the Vellfire it is based on. Both the Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes also get a 20-inch two-tone, machined face aluminium wheel-and-tyre set equipped with locking wheel nuts, mounted with Yokohama BluEarth RV-02 tyres.

The Alphard Type Gold and the Vellfire Golden Eyes special editions which the more extroverted body kits are fitted to can be specified in both conventional petrol as well as petrol-electric hybrid versions. The former is powered by a 2AR-FE 2.5 litre petrol engine that is paired to a continuously variable transmission in both 2WD and AWD forms, while the 2.5 litre 2AR-FXE hybrid features E-Four electric all-wheel-drive.