21 April 2020

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that it will reopen selected authorised service centres in the country after gaining the approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

This comes after the ministry permitted car companies to apply for the resumption of aftersales services at selected outlets under Phase 3 of the movement control order (MCO), which is currently in effect until April 28.

Prior to this at the start of the MCO on March 18, all businesses except those related to essential services were required to stop operations. This involved services centres, although emergency assistance services were permitted to continue on.

However, there are a few caveats, as Toyota service centres that are allowed to operate again can only do so at minimum capacity to meet emergency and urgent service requirements.

Additionally, customers that do need to send in their vehicles can do so via appointment only, with no walk-ins allowed. They will need to contact their nearest service centre to confirm if it is in operations before making an appointment and keep to the MCO’s restrictions on their travels to the designated outlet.

The company says it has made every effort to ensure the safety of protection of customers upon their visit, with social distancing – remaining at least one metre or more apart – being observed to avoid possible transmission of the virus.

As revealed previously, all Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold by UMWT with a warranty expiring during the duration of the MCO will be given a 30-day warranty extension calculated from the last day of the MCO, which is April 28.

“As we always place customer care as a top priority, all Toyota vehicles sent to our service centres will receive a thorough inspection to ensure they are in good running order. However, we also urge customers to adhere to the regulations of the movement control order and help to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said K. Ravindran. President of UMW Toyota Motor.

Customers looking to make an inquiry or are seeking emergency assistance may contact the following numbers/email as posted above.