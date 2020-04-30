In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 30 April 2020 9:29 am / 0 comments

Proton says it has managed to deliver the first batch of 60,000 face shields, which were produced at its Shah Alam plant, ahead of schedule. The national carmaker first began manufacturing and delivering the face shields on April 16, 2020, and initially estimated that the entire exercise would take 20 days.

“Proton would like to say thank you to our volunteer staff who worked tirelessly to complete production of the face shields ahead of schedule,” said Datuk Radzaif Mohamed, deputy chief executive officer of Proton.

“We would also like to acknowledge Pos Logistics Berhad for doing an excellent job delivering them and Hicom-Teck See Manufacturing for donating the material to produce the face shields. As of 4pm on 28 April, deliveries have been made to 46 hospitals in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor,” he added.

While the first batch of face shields were meant to support medical frontliners, the company has decided that it will produce a second batch to be distributed to other forces on the Covid-19 front line, including the police (PDRM), the army (ATM) and other service industries. This will be a joint effort with Proton’s parent company, DRB-Hicom.

“For the second phase we will produce a further 60,000 face shields and prioritise deliveries to members of the PDRM and ATM enforcing the movement control order (MCO). Production kicks off on May 4 and thanks to improvements made along the way, we expect it to be completed by May 9,” said Radzaif.