In Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 6 May 2020 3:44 pm / 0 comments

With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) now in effect, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has announced that most of its showrooms and service centres across the country are now operational, and customers are advised to call ahead to confirm the operating days and hours for the locations they intend to visit and secure appointments beforehand.

This follows the company’s resumption of service centre operations on April 29, after selected Mitsubishi service centres received approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) to operate during phase four of the movement control order (MCO).

As before, vehicle warranties remain unaffected during this time if scheduled servicing falls within the MCO period, and any free service maintenance slots which fall within the MCO period still have a 90-day grace period from the expiry date and 2,500 km allowance from the mileage due.

Hand sanitisers will be offered at showroom entrances, and all staff and customers are strongly recommended to wear face masks when on the showroom premises. There will also be frequent sanitisation of showroom facilities as well as display and test drive vehicles, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia said.

Social distancing continues to be observed, while temperature checks will be conducted for all before entry into the premises. With the reopening of showrooms, vehicle servicing continues to be by appointment only, and customers are encouraged to leave their vehicles at the service centre, and return for collection when their car is ready.

Frequently contacted surfaces within customers’ vehicles such as the seats and the steering wheel are covered during service, and the covers will be disposed of after servicing is completed, before the vehicles are handed back to their owners. Vehicles will be thoroughly sanitised before they are returned to their owners, the company noted.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff remains our utmost priority. While these measures are in place, our team is committed to ensure that there would be minimal disruptions to our business and service delivery to our customers. We will continue to monitor and developments closely and strengthen our precautionary and preventive measures to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for our customers,” said Mitsubishi Motors CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.