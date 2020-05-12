In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2020 4:57 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has released a new TV commercial featuring the Raize in Japan, and if you’re wondering how to say the B-segment SUV’s name, the clip reveals the pronunciation to be “rise” rather than “raise,” so there’s that.

In Japan, the Raize is offered in several variants – X, X “S,” G and Z – with prices starting from 1,679,000 yen (RM67,724). All three feature the same 1KR-VET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which serves up 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. A CVT and front-wheel drive come as standard, with the option of all-wheel drive on variants with the “4WD” designation.

Dimension-wise, the Raize measures 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,525 mm. The SUV’s compact size also boasts well for manoeuvrability, as it has a turning radius of as low as 4.9 metres, or five metres on models with all-wheel drive.

A separate product video highlights some of the nifty features found on the Raize, including its rather practical boot, which comes with an underfloor compartment and can be improved for more capacity by folding the second-row seats down.

The heightened seating position is another selling point put forth in the video, as is the spaciousness of the cabin that and accommodate a family of five with relative ease. Toyota also touts the ride and handling benefits of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) underpinning its SUV, which is the basis of the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) used for the Rocky, which is the Raize’s close cousin.

A wide array of safety and driver assistance systems are also available for the Raize, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, all-speed adaptive cruise control, lane keep asssit, front and rear Erroneous Start Prevention Function with braking control, and a Smart Panorama Parking Assist system that provides steering assistance and visual and audible guidance when parking.

The Raize has proven to be a popular hit among Japanese car buyers, as it managed to outsell the Corolla by nearly 2,000 units in January. Buyers are also able to customise their vehicle with a variety of styling packages from Toyota, as well as Modellista and TRD.

It has been highly speculated that the Raize and the Rocky will serve as the base for Perodua’s upcoming D55L B-segment SUV, although the company has yet to confirm anything despite an earlier presentation slide showing a model underpinned by the DNGA platform in the works. Based on what you’ve seen so far, would you welcome a Perodua version of the Raize/Rocky in Malaysia? What should it be called and more importantly, how much do you think it should be priced?