12 June 2020

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has introduced the limited edition United range, consisting of the Passat sedan and Tiguan SUV. Why United? “The range celebrates the strength of unity, a trait deeply embedded in the Volkswagen brand,” VPCM says.

The two United models are fitted with dynamic wheel hub caps with a self-levelling logo that stays upright while the car is in motion – yup, Rolls-Royce-style. The Passat also gets LED door lights that project the VW logo when the front doors are opened.

The Passat United is priced at RM193,856 and is fitted with accessories worth RM12,000, VPCM says. Additional accessories include aluminium sports pedals and side scuff plates, new 19-inch Verona alloys, VW Tint and a United emblem. The Tiguan United features a front sports bumper, rear spoiler, chrome trunk garnish, load lip protector, chrome exhaust tip, VW Tint and the United emblem, all worth RM4,000. The SUV is priced at RM166,108.

“While there is a connection between our United range and Volkswagen’s involvement in football, the significance of the name and what it represents could not be more relevant today, with the challenges we are facing. Additionally, a core principle of the Volkswagen brand is #wenotme, which emphasises on unity and togetherness,” said VPCM MD Erik Winter.

The brand will host a virtual Raya open house this weekend where dealerships will be hosting the event on their respective social media channels. Book any VW this weekend and you’ll get an additional RM1,000 rebate. Other deals include six months of free instalments for Tiguans registered by June 30, and one-year free insurance for the Passat. VW is also offering free home delivery service for customers within a 20 km radius.