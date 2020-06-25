In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 25 June 2020 10:10 am / 0 comments

Porsche US has announced the 2021 718 Boxster and Cayman models, featuring a raft of upgrades. To start, all models now get dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensors as standard.

Customers also get extra features such as Apple CarPlay and bi-xenon headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, while the new GTS 4.0 models get blacked-out bi-xenon elements. All models get a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox is optional.

The 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS were both introduced in January this year, and the two will finally make their way to the US market by the end of 2020. Both cars are powered by the same 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine used in the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, producing 400 PS and 420 Nm of torque. Both cars sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and max out at 293 km/h.

Standard features include Sport Seats Plus, the Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust System, PASM Sport Suspension, a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), and 20-inch wheels painted in satin black. Prices start from US$86,800 (RM371k) for the Cayman GTS and US$88,900 (RM380k) for the Boxster GTS.

For the first time, the 718 GTS models, as well as the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder can be had with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. Porsche said this was to broaden the appeal of these cars, and will be made available at the end of the year. PDK-equipped models are expected to hit US showrooms in early 2021. Are you a fan of the 718 models?

