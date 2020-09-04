In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 September 2020 3:52 pm / 0 comments

Constraints and limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and Revised Movement Control Order have curtailed motorsports in Malaysia but the Malaysian Superbike Championship (MSBK) will go on. A severely curtailed racing calendar for this year will now have two rounds instead of the previously proposed four.

However, instead of only two races per round, there are plans to hold three races instead. This is possible if the number of race days per round is increased. Both rounds will be held at Sepang International Circuit with the first event taking place September 25 to 27 followed by the second round from October 16 to 18.

As a national championship, MSBK is a local professional motorcycle race series and provides a platform to groom and develop Malaysian talents and teams. New for this year is the MSBK150, to run on specifications similar to the regional Asian Road Racing Championship.

Differentiated from the Malaysian Cub Prix CP150 class which is reserved for elite teams, the MSBK150 is open to all teams and riders. With the inclusion of MSBK150, the MSBK championship now includes motorcycle racing for 150, 250, 600 and 1,000 cc racing machines.