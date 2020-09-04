In Advertorial, Feature Stories / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 September 2020 10:00 am / Comments are Disabled

In this unfavourable economic climate, more and more people are turning to used cars as a cost-effective alternative to buying new. As a result, the secondhand vehicle market is growing at an unprecedented rate, so now more than ever, it’s vital that you get the right car for you to minimise hassles down the road.

That’s why you should turn to Carsome, Southeast Asia’s largest online used car trading platform. Aiming to reshape and elevate the region’s used car buying and selling experience, the company provides end-to-end solutions for both consumers and used car dealers, including car inspection, ownership transfers and financing. It promises a service that is trusted, convenient and fast.

At Carsome, you can experience a new way of buying cars by being able to browse through all the available models, either online or through the e-catalogue at the Carsome Experience Centre. You will also be able to book a test drive online, right from the comfort of your own home.

So what are the kinds of cars you can expect to find? As you can imagine, you’ll be able to choose from the most popular vehicles in Malaysia, and through Carsome Insights, the company has been able to bring you a list of the top models that buyers choose.

It’s no surprise that Honda’s two most affordable sedans, the City and the Civic, make it to the list, as buyers continue to gravitate towards the four-door body style. Similarly, the Toyota Vios appears here on the strength of its longstanding popularity amongst Malaysians, as do two of Malaysia’s bestselling models – the Perodua Axia and the evergreen Myvi.

As for why buyers look for these cars, well, it’s simple really. They come from reputable brands, so resale values are high; they are also known for being reliable, with good aftersales support and reasonably-priced parts. Last but certainly not least, they are fuel-efficient – an important consideration for Malaysian buyers.

With Carsome, you can get any of these cars (and more) fast – it’s a hassle-free experience, with all ownership transfer paperwork handled for you, and assistance with loan applications provided. Through the website, you will also get a 360-degree exterior and interior view of your potential purchase, as well as a detailed description of the car’s features and imperfections (if any).

You’ll also be getting a reliable car from a reliable source, thanks to Carsome Certified. This label means that the car has gone through a 175-point inspection, has been involved in no major accidents and does not bear any frame or flood damage. You’ll also be protected with Carsome Promise, which offers a one-year extended warranty and a five-day money-back guarantee for total peace of mind.

So what are you waiting for? Visit the official Carsome website or check out the flagship Carsome Experience Centre in Kelana Jaya. Carsome has plans to expand across the Klang Valley within the next few months, so you’ll be able to find an outlet that is most convenient for you.