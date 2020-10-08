In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 8 October 2020 3:36 pm / 0 comments

The Ford Bronco is an iconic nameplate with a cult following, and a gathering of enthusiasts is as good a place as any to unveil a special concept. The Blue Oval has done just that with the showing of the Bronco Overland concept at this year’s Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee.

The Bronco Overland concept is based on the four-door version of the sixth-generation Bronco that was launched in July, and the kitted-out concept will be displayed at the show alongside its two-door twin as well as the Bronco Sport 4×4.

This show vehicle is based on the Badlands trim level four-door Bronco in 2.3 litre EcoBoost guise with the seven-speed manual transmission, and is fitted with 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic heavy-duty wheels finished in asphalt black, and mounted with LT315/70R17 BFGoodrich mud terrain KM3 tyres.

Off-roading enhancements on the Overland concept include the addition of a Ford Performance winch by Warn, which is installed on a Ford Performance modular steel front bumper. On top, the roof rails are fitted with a factory roof rack and a Yakima heavy-duty two-person tent, along with a 1×40 Rigid rack-mounted light bar and six additional Rigid Pod lamps in a 360-degree layout for all-round illumination.

The rear bumper gains a tall CB antenna for improved CB radio reception, while the luggage compartment of the Bronco Overland concept has been set up to serve as a ‘base camp’, and contains an ARB refrigerator (with slide-out tray), cooking kit and stove mounted to a cargo management system.

Campsite furniture includes a tailgate table and chairs, and the rear quarter panel window has rigid panels with Molle grids mounted on its interior for hooking on additional items.

The 270 hp/420 Nm 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo inline-four is one of two petrol engines available in the Bronco, the other being the 2.7 litre EcoBoost turbo V6 with 310 hp and 542 Nm of torque. The Sasquatch Package was initially for the 10-speed automatic transmission Broncos only, though this was later revised to become available with seven-speed manual versions from late 2021.

The Sasquatch Package is aimed at off-road usage in particular, featuring 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 315/70 off-road tyres, Dana front and rear electronically locking axles, high-clearance suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, track widths that have been increased by 50 mm and wider wheelarches.

As for future production variants, an even more fortified version of the Bronco appears to be in the works, as hinted at by a Ford teaser last month, and this could receive an even larger engine in the form of the 3.5 litre EcoBoost unit that makes up to 450 hp and 691 Nm of torque in the 2019 F-150 Raptor.

