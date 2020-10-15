In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 October 2020 12:15 pm / 1 comment

After a series of teasers, the 2021 Honda Forza 750 maxi scooter joins the Hamamatsu firm’s catalogue for the coming year. The Forza 750 is a road sensible version of the adventure-touring oriented X-Adv and designed for two-up rider comfort with all the conveniences.

Carrying similar mechanicals to the X-Adv, the Forza 750 comes with a 749 cc, two-cylinder SOHC liquid-cooled mill with four-valves per cylinder. Power for the Forza 750 is rated at 47.7 hp at 6,750 rpm with 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm while the engine spins up to a 7,000 rpm redline.

Engine power management for the Forza 750 takes a step forward in sophistication with three ride modes plus one user customisable mode, three-level traction control – what Honda calls Honda Selectable Torque Control (HTSC) – and everything goes through ride-by-wire. The six-speed DTC gearbox has performance governed by the ride modes, with Rain mode giving relaxed up- and down-shifts at Level 1 and Level 4 giving the most aggressive shifting behaviour, corresponding to Sport mode.

Rolling on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear cast alloy wheels, the Forza 750 is shod with 120/70 R17 and 160/60 R15 rubber, front and rear, respectively, with 41 mm diameter upside-down forks and preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with twin four-piston radial-mount callipers grabbing 310 mm discs in front while a 240 mm brake disc and single-piston calliper is used at the rear.

As befits a ‘grand touring’ style super scooter, the Forza 750 has 22 litres of storage space under the seat, enough for a full-face helmet with riding conveniences like keyless start, USB charging port and small glove box in the right side front cowling. Push button convenience also opens up the fuel cap and seat and a full range of accessories including luggage – with the option of 50 litre or 38 litre top box – heated grip and leg deflectors is available from the official Honda Powerline catalogue.

Inside the cockpit is a Bluetooth ready 5-inch TFT-LCD screen with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. Connecting the system with a helmet communicator and the rider’s smartphone gives voice control for phone calls, email, music and navigation.

Fuel tank capacity for the Forza 750 is 13.4 litres and seat height is set at a very motorcycle like 790 mm. There are four colour choices for the 2021 Honda Forza 750 – Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, Matt Beta Silver Metallic and Graphite Black.