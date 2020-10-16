In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 16 October 2020 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Buying a used car can be a more cost-effective option if you’re looking for a new ride, but the process of doing so can be a rather daunting one. From dodgy vehicle histories to advertisements that lack information, trying to find the right and best used car for yourself is nothing short of a challenge, more so for those who have little experience.

However, what if there was an easier way to do things? Well, Carsome is introducing a new way of buying cars that is both convenient, quick and with the peace of mind that buyers seek, and none of those pesky hidden costs that may surprise you.

With Carsome, your experience of buying a used car can just be like the experience of buying a new car, and there’s plenty of options to choose from to suit your predetermined budget. The best part is, you don’t need to waste precious time being physically present at a sales lot, sifting through the available inventory. Instead, everything you need is right at your fingertips and you will also be able to book a test drive online, right from the comfort of your own home.

All you need is access to the internet and your browser directed to the Carsome site and you’re ready to find your next used car, with plenty of sorting tools to narrow things down your options. If you prefer a more old-fashioned approach, Carsome Experience Centre in Kelana Jaya is your one-stop solution, with Carsome Consultants ready to guide you and provide good car-buying advice.

Rest assured that all cars listed are readily available and have been Carsome Certified to ensure they are of the highest quality. Before given the green light, all cars must pass a 175-point inspection, with further checks to ensure they have not been involved in any major accidents or have any structural or flood damage. The process is so stringent that only one out of 40 cars make the cut, so anything subpar just won’t do.

Additionally, the prices you see are all-inclusive, so things like road tax and other fees – Puspakom inspection, ownership transfer and loan application – are all bundled in to make sure no extra costs are involved. You also get the Carsome Promise package for greater assurance, which includes one-year extended warranty and five-day money back guarantee, so you get the benefits but with minimal risk.

If you’re still uncertain about getting a used car, Carsome is here to alleviate your concerns, so why not try a different and more secure way instead?

Exclusive for paultan.org readers, the company is offering five discount codes of RM300 each when you buy your next car with Carsome. All you need to do is fill in the form at this link and we’ll choose five readers at random to receive the code, which will help you take RM300 off your purchase with Carsome. This giveaway ends on October 31, so don’t miss out!