In International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2020 4:23 pm / 2 comments

The Fast and Furious franchise has been around for a very long time, with the first film hitting the silver screens in 2001. Since then, seven more films have been launched, with almost all of them centring around Dominic Toretto and his family, with the notable exception of 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious and 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – the latter did include a cameo of the protagonist.

With so many films already released, one has to wonder when we will say goodbye to the Toretto family. Well, the answer is 11. Variety has confirmed that the main Fast and Furious franchise will come to a conclusion after the tenth and 11th films, with Justin Lin set to direct the final two entries.

Justin Lin is no stranger to the franchise, having directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth Fast and Furious film. He is also at the helm of the latest, ninth film – F9: The Fast Saga – which was originally supposed to be released in May this year, but has since been pushed back by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the main storyline involving Toretto will draw to a close with the 11th film, this does not mean that the Fast and Furious cinematic universe is gone for good. As we’ve seen with last year’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, there’s plenty of potential for spin-offs based on other characters, with Universal Pictures reportedly having a few in development.

Back in 2016, Vin Diesel – the actor playing Toretto – confirmed that the franchise would end at 10 films, but with this latest bit of news, it’s going up to 11. Given the various delays associated with the ninth film – it has been pushed back twice due to the first spin-off and now Covid-19 – it’ll be a while before we get to see the tenth and 11th films.