Carsome, which bills itself as Southeast Asia’s largest online used car trading platform, has announced that it will provide extra assurance for its customers via a one-year warranty programme provided by Allianz Partners Malaysia.

The warranty programme, a main feature of “The New Way of Buying Cars” recently launched by Carsome, consists of two different packages. The Carsome Gold Plan covers the engine, transmission and air con system; while the Carsome Platinum Plan covers includes the fuel system, steering and cooling system, in addition to roadside assistance by Allianz.

The extended warranty is part of the Carsome Promise package, which also offers Carsome car buyers a Carsome Certified car and a five-day money-back guarantee. Carsome Certified means that cars have passed its 175-point inspection, have not been in major accidents and do not have structural or flood damage.

Money-back guarantee for a used car? Yes, if you’re somehow not happy with your new purchase, you can swap to another car or get your money back within the five-day period. The example given by Carsome co-founder and CEO Eric Cheng (right in pic above) is of an avid golfer unable to fit his equipment in the new car’s boot. Yes, it can be as “trivial” as that.

Cheng explained that many used car buyers are worried about potential post-purchase problems. “Carsome’s car purchase preference survey showed that 60% of car buyers appreciate an extended warranty. As such, our partnership with Allianz in offering the one-year warranty definitely gives the best value proposition and peace of mind to buyers,” he said.

As part of the partnership, a dedicated team at Allianz Partners Malaysia will handle all the operational aspects of the programme, including the delivery of an online motor warranty processing system as well as customer service helplines to handle enquiries about coverage, programme info and full end-to-end customer service delivery.

The warranty programme includes 24-hour claims and flexibility for the customer to select from a list of workshops nationwide.

To recap, in August, Carsome launched its B2C online platform. After a couple of years of buying used cars and moving them on to car dealers, Carsome has now got into the game of retailing used cars themselves, via a new online marketplace and flagship store.

One can browse Carsome’s range on its website, with all listings furnished with 360-degree views of the exterior and interior, and a list of the imperfections with the reconditioned report. Also, one big hassle of used car buying is removed here – there’s no price negotiation needed, because what you see online is the final all-inclusive OTR price.

Carsome’s online platform is open to its used car dealer partners as well – for these listings, one deals direct with the dealer, and they do not come with the one-year warranty and money-back guarantee. If a car catches your eye, you can book an appointment online and proceed to test drive at the Carsome Experience Center located at Parklane Commercial Hub in Kelana Jaya. More on the whole process here.