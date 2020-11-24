In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 November 2020 11:03 am / 2 comments

Covers have been taken off the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10RR and ZX-10R superbikes with a major change in bodywork. Coming in two versions, the ZX-10R is Kawasaki’s street-going superbike while the ZX-10RR, whilst still being street-legal, is racing focused with competition grade components.

Displacing 998 cc, the ZX-10R’s engine is now Euro 5 emissions compliant but with no loss of power from the previous generation ZX-10R. The ZX-10R makes 203 PS at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm, rising to 213 PS with Ram Air.

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10RR

The limited edition ZX-10RR, destined for race track duty, makes 204 PS at 14,000 rpm (214 PS with Ram Air) and 111.8 Nm of torque at 11,700 rpm. For the ZX-10RR, the higher rev limit comes from the inclusion of Pankl titanium connecting rods and pistons, saving 500 grammes over the standard ZX-10R and widening the power band.

Foregoing the use of winglets stuck on the sides of the fairing as per current superbike design trends, Kawasaki has redesigned the front cowl of the ZX-10R, integrating the winglets. This brings the looks of the ZX-10R closer to its H2 hyperbike with a central air intake and Kawasaki says the redesigned cowl helps keep the front wheel on the ground during hard acceleration.

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R – Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White

Transmission ratios on the six-speed gearbox are revised with the first three gears shortened to provide more acceleration in the low-to-mid range, complemented by a rear sprocket that goes from 39 teeth to 41. A quick shifter is standard equipment and power delivery is managed by software including engine braking, cornering management and launch control.

Suspension is done by Showa, with a BFF (Balance Free Front Fork) in front and BFRC lite (Balance Free Rear Cushion) monoshock at the back. No change in the ZX-10R’s braking setup, with Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers on twin 330 mm discs on the front wheel and single 250 mm disc on the rear wheel.

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R – Flat Ebony

Inside the cockpit, the previous monochrome LCD display with LED tachometer is brought up-to-date with a full-colour TFT-LCD screen. A full suite of riding aids comes standard with four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider – with electronic cruise control provided standard fit-out as well as smartphone connectivity.

Weighing in at 207 kg, there are two colour options for the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R – Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White and Flat Ebony. For the ZX-10RR, which will have a 500 unit limited production run, only one colour option is available – Lime Green.