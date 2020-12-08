In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 December 2020 12:33 pm / Comments are Disabled

Used car sales in Malaysia are at an all-time high right now. Thanks to the sales tax waiver, people are buying brand new cars in droves, with many opting to trade-in their existing vehicles as a result, some of which are in really mint condition.

For those of you penny-wise, buying a used car is hardly a bad thing. With Carsome, your experience of buying a used car can just be like the experience of buying a new car. There’s already a sea of high quality used cars to choose from to suit every budget, and if you’re feeling ready, there’s no better time to be on the hunt for one.

Whether you’re a seasoned used car buyer or a first-time car owner, the Carsome 12.12 Grand Sale campaign is your gateway to securing that dream car. For starters, you get to enjoy crazy discounts of up to RM10,000, and there are over 40 popular car brands and models for you to choose from, such as the Perodua Myvi, Honda City, Honda Civic, Proton X70, Toyota Vios, and a whole lot more.

There are literally dozens of choices available, from sedans to compact vehicles, SUVs, MPVs, and pick-up trucks. To sweeten the deal, Carsome customers get to enjoy additional discounts by purchasing discount vouchers on the Carsome Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.

From December 1 to 31, you get to purchase a RM1 voucher to enjoy a discount of RM300 on all Perodua and Honda models when shopping on Carsome’s website! Looking for a Toyota or Proton instead? Carsome is extending the same RM1 deal for RM300 discount on all car brands, but this is limited to December 7 to 18 only!

But hang on, that’s not all. Enjoy a whopping 50% discount by purchasing a voucher at RM99 only (RRP: RM199) to get RM500 off on all car brands – also from December 7 to 18. Catch these deals now before they end!

The good news is, the vouchers are valid for three months from the date of purchase, and can be used on top of the Carsome 12.12 Grand Sale discounts. Just note that the “double discount” period is only from December 1 to 31. All that’s left to do now is browse through Carsome’s website.

Found a few cars that you fancy? Simply book a test drive online, all from the comfort of your own space. Carsome can also bring the vehicle of your choosing to your doorstep for a test drive at no extra cost! When we say your experience of buying a used car can be just like buying a new car, we weren’t kidding. You even get to choose the vehicles via a video call with a friendly Carsome Consultant.

If you prefer a more old-fashioned approach, the Carsome Experience Centre in Kelana Jaya is your one-stop solution, with Carsome Consultants ready to guide you and provide helpful car-buying advice.

All vehicles listed on the websites are readily available. Each of them is Carsome Certified for the highest quality. Before given the green light, all cars must pass a 175-point inspection, with further checks to ensure they have not been involved in any major accidents or have any structural or flood damage. The process is so stringent that only one out of 40 cars make the cut, so anything less just won’t do.

Also, the prices you see are all-inclusive, so things like road tax and other fees – Puspakom inspection, ownership transfer and loan application – are all bundled in to make sure no extra costs are involved. You also get the Carsome Promise package for greater assurance, which includes one-year extended warranty and five-day money back guarantee, so you get the benefits but with absolutely minimal risk.

Now, do you feel ready to embark on an exciting journey to buy yourself a used car? If so, start purchasing those discount vouchers on Carsome’s Official Store on Shopee and Lazada. Then, all you have to do is click here to start browsing through the online catalogue. Happy shopping, and good luck!