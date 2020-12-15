In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 15 December 2020 1:38 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has announced further details regarding the six models that will expand its EQ electric vehicle sub-brand. While the identity of all the models – namely the EQS, EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS SUV and EQE SUV – have already been established, the automaker has now revealed as to exactly when they are set to enter the market.

Back in October, it was mentioned that the EQS, which is the all-electric member in the S-Class family, would be introduced in 2021. Now, the automaker says that the flagship electric sedan – which will offer a range of up to 700 km based on WLTP regulations – is due to be launched in the first half of next year. It will be produced alongside the new W223 S-Class at the Factory 56 facility at its Sindelfingen plant.

The coming year will also see the debut of three other EQ models, with the EQA due to be the first to break cover – the all-electric compact SUV is slated to make its world debut next month, on January 20. Series production has already begun at the automaker’s Rastatt plant, and the model will also be assembled in China, at its Beijing plant.

The EQB compact SUV is also due for a 2021 introduction, and the model will be produced at two locations, at its Hungarian plant in Kecskemét as well as in Beijing. Meanwhile, production of the EQE sedan will begin in Bremen in the second half of 2021, and the car is another that will also be built in Beijing for the local market.

The last two models, the EQE SUV and EQS SUV, will arrive in 2022, and the duo will be assembled at the company’s Tuscaloosa plant in the US. With the EQC and EQV already in the market, the introductions will increase the number of fully-electric models in the EQ range to eight by 2022.

Plug-in hybrids will also assist in the switch towards electrification. At present, the brand has more than 20 PHEV model variants on the market, but this will be expanded to more than 25 models by 2025.

According to Jörg Burzer, board member for production and supply chain, the large-scale offensive is the start of a Mercedes EQ fireworks display. “Six electric product launches by 2022 underscore the strength and competence of our Mercedes-Benz production sites worldwide. The production network will have a total of six Mercedes EQ car locations.”