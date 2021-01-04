In Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 January 2021 2:31 pm / 0 comments

It has been cold lately, relatively for us in Malaysia, with lower temperatures and lots of rain. While that may be godsend for those who always complain about the weather, the constant and heavy rain has wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

Hilly routes have seen landslides over the weekend, notably in Pahang where the road to Fraser’s Hill was cut off, and the Bentong-Raub road caved in. Worse still is this. The East Coast Highway (LPT1), which links KL to Kuantan is not passable to traffic due to flooding. With some yet to be back after the year end holidays, this is major.

According to LLM, the stretch from Karak to Lanchang (or Lanchang to Karak), specifically at KM 84.6, is flooded and not passable to traffic in both directions. The stretch is still blocked as of noon (image above from LLM’s FB), and the highway authority is asking motorists to delay their journey. LPT1 staff have been providing drinking water to motorists at Lanchang and the Karak toll plaza.

As the main east-west artery is closed, the alternative old trunk road is now jammed up. If your plan is to travel back to KL today, best to stay put for at least one more night. For everyone else on the road, keep a bigger gap to the vehicle in front in bad weather – stay safe.