In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2021 6:43 pm / 1 comment

The government has extended the movement control order (MCO) period in the states of Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah, Kelantan and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to February 4, 2021. The reimplementation of the MCO from January 13-26 initially involved the aforementioned states and federal territories.

On January 16, it was announced that the MCO would also come into effect in Kelantan and Sibu in Sarawak from January 16-29. This was later followed by Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, with the MCO period for these states set to run from January 22 to February 4.

With the latest announcement, almost the whole of Malaysia now follows an identical MCO period. The only exception is Sarawak, where all parts of the state are under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from January 18 to 31, with the exception of Sibu that is a MCO state and should follow the February 4 end date.

During his speech today, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also revealed that food outlets will be allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm, beginning January 22 – previously only up to 8pm. This includes restaurants, food stalls and kiosks, food trucks, roadside hawkers, food courts and hawker centres.

As per MCO standard operating procedures (SOPs), no in-place dining will be allowed in MCO states, although take-away, drive-thru and deliveries are permitted.