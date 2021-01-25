In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 25 January 2021 10:14 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Peugeot 508 PSE has officially been launched in Germany. Pricing for the sedan model starts from €66,640 (RM328k), whereas the wagon version starts from €67,940 (RM334.5k). That means the Peugeot Sport Engineered models cost more than the Mercedes-Benz E 300 e PHEV (€59,970, or RM295k after conversion), and nearly as much as the BMW 545e xDrive, which starts from €70,000 (RM345k).

That may seem like a lot of money for a Peugeot, but let’s crunch through some numbers. The 508 PSE is a high-performance executive car (D-segment) that is powered by an electrified 1.6 litre inline-four cylinder direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine. On its own, it produces 197 hp at 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

There are two electric motors assisting the internal combustion engine. The motor on the front axle produces 110 hp and 320 Nm of torque, while the rear unit makes 113 hp and 166 Nm of torque. In total, the PHEV system puts out 360 hp and 520 Nm, with all-wheel drive as standard.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends primary drive to the front wheels, and at full pelt, the 508 PSE does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.2 seconds, 80-120 km/h in 3.0 seconds and the standing kilometre sprint in 24.5 seconds. Top speed with full use of the powertrain’s outputs is 250 km/h, or 140 km/h in electric mode.

Meanwhile, the E 300 e uses a larger 2.0 litre four-potter with 208 hp and 350 Nm, mated to a single electric motor (integrated within the 9G-Tronic gearbox) for a total system output of 312 hp and 700 Nm. That enables the E-Class to do the century sprint in 5.7 seconds. On paper, the 508 PSE is quicker, but the E-Class has a larger 13.5 kWh battery (50 km e-range) compared to the 508’s 11.5 kWh unit (42 km e-range).

Over in BMW’s camp, the top 545e xDrive employs a 3.0 litre inline-six petrol engine that produces 282 hp on its own, and it’s mated to an 80 kW (108 hp) electric motor for a combined output of 389 hp. Peak torque is rated at 600 Nm, whereas an eight-speed Steptronic transmission channels drive to all four wheels.

Being the most expensive of the trio here, it is rightly the quickest, taking just 4.7 seconds to complete the century dash. Battery size is 12 kWh (same as the 530e), which BMW says is capable of providing up to 57 km of pure electric range. So, what do you think of the 508 PSE’s pricing in Germany?