In Cars, Chevrolet, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 February 2021 12:30 pm

Chevrolet has unveiled the Bolt EUV electric crossover along with the revised Bolt EV, both for the 2022 model year, and both models are powered by a single electric motor which outputs 200 hp and 360 Nm of torque. These are built upon the General Motors BEV2 platform, with new styling for the hatchback and the new-to-the-range Bolt EUV crossover.

These are identical output figures offered by the 2017 Bolt EV hatchback, though the 2022 models are equipped with the lithium-ion battery pack that holds 65 kWh, over the 60 kWh capacity of the previous electric hatchback. The sole battery specification offers up to 416 km of range in the Bolt EV, and up to 402 km for the Bolt EUV crossover.

At-home charging for the Bolt EV and EUV is done at a rate of 11 kW with the supplied Dual Level Charge Cord (home charging cable), which Chevrolet says will eliminate the need to purchase a separate home charger. A standard 120-volt three-prong connection charges the Bolt EV and EUV at a rate of four miles (6.4 km) of battery range per hour, or 7.2 kW at 240 volts for a full charge in approximately seven hours.

The maximum 11 kW AC charge rate requires separate, optional charging equipment. DC fast charging offers charge rates up to 55 kW, which adds 160 km of range to the Bolt EV in 30 minutes, or 152 km of range to the Bolt EUV crossover over the same duration. The preliminary spec sheet does not include performance figures, though the 2017 Bolt EV with identical outputs and same 7.05:1 final drive ratio does 0-96 km/h in under seven seconds.

The use of General Motors’ BEV2 platform instead of the newer Ultium architecture means the powertrain and battery technology for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are very similar the those of the 2017 Bolt as the 2022 models, according to Car and Driver. “There are no plans to incorporate the Ultium system into the Bolt EV or the Bolt EUV,” GM executive chief engineer for the Bolt EV and EUV, Jesse Ortega told the magazine.

Chassis layout is the same for both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, with MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam at the back, with electric power steering assistance in both models. Disc brakes feature at both axles with electro-hydraulic actuation and partial energy regeneration, featuring 276 mm vented front brake discs and 264 mm solid rear brake discs.

Rolling stock is a set of 17-inch aluminium wheels, with Michelin Energy Saver A/S 215/50 all-season tyres fitted as standard equipment. In terms of dimensions, the Bolt EV hatchback measures 4,145 mm long with a 2,600 mm wheelbase, 1,765 mm wide and 1611 mm tall, with front and rear track widths at 1,501 mm. The Bolt EUV crossover measures 4,306 mm long with a 2,675 mm wheelbase, 1,770 mm wide and 1,616 mm tall, with front and rear track widths at 1,511 mm.

For the Bolt EV, this yields 1,018 mm and 962 mm of headroom, 1,124 mm and 915 mm of legroom, 1,388 mm and 1,340 mm of shoulder room and 1,303 mm and 1,286 mm of hip room for the front and rear occupants respectively. The Bolt EUV crossover offers 1,016 mm of headroom (992 mm with sunroof) in front and 960 mm at the back, with 1,124 mm and 993 mm of legroom, 1,387 mm and 1,320 mm of shoulder room and 1,305 mm and 1,275 mm of hip room, front and rear.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Total cargo volume for the Bolt EV is 470 litres with the rear seats in place or 1,614 litres with the rear seats folded, while the Bolt EUV offers 462 litres with the rear seats in place or 1,611 litres with the rear seats folded; the smaller vehicle of the two offers marginally greater luggage space.

Both the hatchback and crossover gain new instrument panels, controls and seats, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and integrated climate control along with an eight-inch configurable instrument display. Both models employs buttons and toggles for controlling the transmission in order to free up more interior space, says Chevrolet, while a one-pedal driving function offers increased regenerative braking.

The Chevy Safety Assist suite of active driver assistance systems feature in both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, with AEB, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, Intellibeam, front pedestrian braking and rear view camera. Optionally available on both electric models are rear cross traffic alert, HD Surround Vision and adaptive cruise control.

General Motors’ Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance appears on the Bolt EUV, which is available on more than 320,000 km of enabled roads in North America, says Chevrolet. This includes a Driver Attention System which uses a steering column-mounted camera to detect where the driver is looking when Super Cruise is in operation.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The wheel-mounted light bar prompts the driver to return attention to the road if the system detect the driver’s gaze has turned away from the road for too long, and will use visible and audible alerts if the system find the driver to still be inattentive.

Smartphone integration includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, with wireless phone charging standard on the Bolt EUV and optional on the Bolt EV. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot can also be optioned for both models. In-vehicle apps for the North American market include Alexa, Spotify, the Weather Channel and more.

The Chevrolet EV Access pack enables remote monitoring of charge level, customising of charge settings and notifications via the myChevrolet mobile app. This can help plan road trips by locating charging stations and real-time availability along the way, says Chevrolet.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV hatchback and Bolt EUV crossover will be available in the summer of 2021, with the Bolt EV starting from US$31,995 (RM129,147) and the Bolt EUV starting from US$33,995 (RM137,220).

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV