More details of the next Subaru WRX have surfaced, with Japan’s Best Car Web reporting that the performance model will make its debut this fall. The publication also stated that a hotter WRX STI will arrive later on in the first half of 2022.

Both models are said to use the same FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four found in the Ascent, but tuned to make more power. On the regular WRX, the mill is claimed to produce 290 PS and 412 Nm of torque, while the WRX STI packs 400 PS and 490 Nm.

The latter represents a huge improvement over the EJ20 2.0 litre turbo-four found in the WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition, which was rated at 308 PS and 422 Nm. If those numbers turn out to be true, that would place the new WRX STI close to the W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S that has 421 PS and 500 Nm.

In terms of transmissions, the WRX STI will come with a six-speed manual, but the less powerful model continues to get a CVT. However, other reports indicate the WRX will also get a manual gearbox option in selected markets.

As for dimensions, the WRX body will measure 4,650 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,670 mm. Compared to current model, the overall length is up by 55 mm and the wheelbase by 20 mm, all thanks to the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) used. The architecture is also used for recent Subaru models like the Levorg and Ascent.

The wait for the next-generation WRX has been a long one, starting with the Viziv Performance Concept that made its debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which was then followed by a STI version at the Tokyo Auto Salon a year later. The final styling should be somewhat similar to those show cars, although we’ve yet to see any official prototypes from the company just yet.