Earlier this month, we saw a batch of pics of what appears to be the production version of the 2022 Honda Civic, the sedan version of the 11th generation household name. Those pics were from China – the cars had China market badges, including a “240 Turbo” one, which is used to denote the 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine with 240 Nm of torque.

From that white example, we know that the production next-gen Civic matches the pearl red “Honda Civic Prototype” that was revealed in November 2020. Virtually identical, except for the addition of front foglamps and what appears to be hidden tailpipes (which the current Civic FC also has). The prototype had oval tips at each end.

Perhaps the pics of a white car, taken indoors, wasn’t the most flattering to the new Civic. Now, here’s one that’s better. This single shot of the upcoming C-segment sedan was taken outdoors, and the grey paintjob doesn’t overly emphasise the Civic’s forehead like white one did. We also get to see the LED daytime running lights on, and it matches the prototype’s design.

There’s a bit of an Accord feel to this new Civic, and the notch at the lower window line near the C pillars – seen on the D-segment sedan and Civic Proto – has been retained. There’s also a sloping roofline, continuing the trend started by the mould-breaking FC.

Speaking of the current car, the FC’s distinctive “ketam” tail lamps are gone – the 11th gen rear is more conventional. Like the LED DRLs, the rear LED signatures are inverted L shapes. The wheels seen on the white China-spec example are flower-shaped two-tone units that aren’t as sporty as the proto’s twin-five-spokes. The grey car above seems to be testing out a five-spoke design, though.

We’ve not seen interior shots of the production car, but seeing how closely the exterior follows the prototype (full gallery below), we can expect the proto’s wide, horizontal dashboard to be carried over to the showroom as well. Like the Accord, there’s a floating screen and a three-button AC panel, but the AC vent strip is more stylish here.

Thai site Headlightmag expects the new Civic to surface in first half of 2021 in the biggest markets of USA and China. A couple of months was what separated the US and Thai/ASEAN debuts for the outgoing FC Civic, so this could point to the car reaching the Land of Smiles in the second half of 2021. For Malaysia, the Civic is locally assembled, so H1 2022? Your guess is as good as ours for now. Like what you see so far?

