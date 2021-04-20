In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2021 12:09 pm / 0 comments

Want a BMW 7 Series that can rival a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class? Well, say hello to the new 7 Series Two-Tone special edition. Unveiled for the first time at the Auto Shanghai 2021, the flagship sedan is finished in a bespoke Cashmere Silver/Aventurine Red metallic paint, and it is based on the top G12 M760Li xDrive variant.

Just 25 units of the highly exclusive model will be made, all of which are reserved for customers in China. No pricing nor further details regarding its equipment have been made public, but based on the set of photos that were released, the car appears to be fully decked out.

Powering the M760Li is the N74B66 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 engine which, given BMW’s hastened electrification plans, may be the last of its kind. The V12 mill produces 585 PS and 850 Nm, and it’s paired with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive system. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 3.8 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h.

Other standard equipment include adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers and two-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling. Features such as Integral Active Steering system (rear-wheel steering) and Executive Drive Pro (active roll stabilisation) are typically optional, but it’s unclear if they are standard on the Two-Tone SE.

Standard safety and driver assistance systems that are present include the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant packages, with Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Plus available as options. Also available is a heads-up display and Night Vision system.