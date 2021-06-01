In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 1 June 2021 10:14 am / 0 comments

Nissan has announced that it will introduce temporary work stoppages at three of its plants in Mexico, citing semiconductor supply issues for the production adjustments. According to Reuters, Nissan’s Aguascalientas Plant 1 will shut down for seven days in June, and the same facility’s Plant 2 will close for one day in the month, although the days were not specified.

Production at its Civac plant (Nissan’s first factory outside of Japan) in Morelos state will also be shut for up to seven days in June. “We will continue making adjustments to our production process in order to minimise impacts to the auto industry both locally and globally,” the Japanese automaker told the newswire, adding that it will introduce measures to recover lost production.

The Aguascalientes Plant 1 makes the Nissan Versa, Kicks and March models, whereas Plant 2 produces the Sentra. The Civac site makes pick-up trucks, including the Frontier. According to data from national statistics agency INEGI, Nissan was the second largest automotive assembler in Mexico (after General Motors) during the first four months of the year.

Meanwhile, just last week, Nissan announced it will stop production at its Kyushu plant in Japan for three days on June 24, 25 and 28. Similar adjustments will also be made at its Tochigi and Oppama plants. As the semiconductor shortage continues, Nissan is expecting to make 500,000 fewer cars this year, but stresses that it has planned countermeasures to get production back up on track.