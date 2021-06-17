In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2021 2:59 pm / 4 comments

We already know that Tesla is setting up shop in Singapore officially. Now, The Straits Times reports that Tesla Singapore’s main base and service centre will be in Toa Payoh. The building along Lorong 8 was formerly a Nissan dealership by Tan Chong Motor. ST says that the Tesla facility is set to open next month.

The report adds that while the Tesla Model 3 – the only Tesla model for sale in Singapore now – might be displayed at the Toa Payoh service centre, the EV specialist is looking at the model of “experience stores” located at shopping centres. The two malls mentioned are Raffles City and Jewel Changi Airport. Those familiar with American malls might have seen small Tesla showrooms there as well.

The report reveals that Tesla has appointed a country manager for Singapore. Frenchman Christopher Bousigues, 45, “has just arrived” and is currently serving his stay-home notice (quarantine). The self-confessed geek is a car enthusiast who enjoys track sessions. Previously with software firms SAP and Microsoft, Bousigues has lived and worked in 19 countries, and is fluent in five languages.

“I hope to bring my experience, from having worked in various markets and industries, to help Singapore in its Green Plan around mass adoption of electric vehicles,” said Bousigues, who has degrees in mechanical engineering and marketing.

Tesla’s sales portal for the republic went live in February. The estimated price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) rear-wheel drive is S$112,845 (RM348,910), while the Model 3 Performance with dual-motor all-wheel drive is listed as S$154,815 (RM478,650). These prices are excluding COE and options such as full self-driving capability. Where do these prices sit in the Singapore car market? More here.

The ST report quotes market watchers estimating that Tesla has between 200 and 500 confirmed orders to date. There’s certainly pent-up demand there for Elon Musk’s EVs, and we’re surprised Tesla didn’t enter earlier – Singapore seems like the kind of place that’s well-suited to the company and its products.

