Matthew H Tong / 18 June 2021 12:32 pm

Nissan has just released a set of images of the Navara Pro-4X Warrior, a special high-performance version of the pick-up truck bound for the Australian market. The Pro-4X Warrior is created in collaboration with Premcar, one of Australia’s best automotive engineering and manufacturing firms.

There’s not a lot of details to go around, but the objective with this model is to develop a dual-cab pick-up truck that is “perfectly suited to Australian conditions, both on- and off-road, without sacrificing comfort or practicality.” Premcar engineering director, Bernie Quinn said the Pro-4X-based pick-up will be made tougher and more capable, and he thinks that it will be unrivalled in the dual-cab ute segment in Australia.

“We’re taking all the key improvements made by Nissan on the Navara Pro-4X, like its impressive NVH levels, steering quality, extensive safety equipment and core dual-cab functionality, and we’re overlaying those updates with our own in-house engineering expertise to create the toughest and most capable Navara in the world,” he said.

Premcar’s Warrior team comprises 35 experts who re-engineer the Pro-4X in Victoria, Australia. This Pro-4X will be the first of several new Warrior models to be introduced, according to Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester.

“Australia is a vast and truly unique place, and so the Warrior’s extensive engineering and testing program was designed to make sure it hits every requirement the Aussie ute owner has,” Quinn added. Testing of the Navara Pro-4X Warrior is nearly complete, so expect full details of the modified pick-up truck to be released soon. Will it have what it takes to rival the great Ford Ranger Raptor?