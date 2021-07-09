In Cars, International News, Vauxhall / By Matthew H Tong / 9 July 2021 4:40 pm / 0 comments

Vauxhall has released full specifications list of the facelifted Grandland, along with its price range in the UK. The compact SUV can be had in four trims, three turbocharged engine options, and is priced from £25,500 (RM147k) for the entry-level model to £35,015 (RM202k) for the top PHEV variant.

The first engine is a 1.2 turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine developing 130 PS, followed by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that also offers 130 PS. The petrol mill has the option of either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, though diesel variants get the latter as standard.

The most advanced powertrain offering is an electrified 1.6 litre turbocharged four-potter, which puts out a combined system output of 225 PS. The pre-facelift Grandland X PHEV was considerably more powerful, though, offering 300 PS and 520 Nm thanks to a secondary electric motor. It is currently unclear if this version will be introduced at a later date.

Either way, the PHEV gets a 13.2 kWh liquid cooled lithium-ion battery that is positioned under the floor, offering up to 56 km of pure electric range (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The standard regenerative braking system is said to boost this by up to 10%. Topping up charge is done via a Type 2 connection – a full charge via a 7.4 kW AC wallbox takes under two hours. The car ships with a 3.7 kW integrated charger as standard, though this is upgradable to a 7.4 kW unit.

Design-wise, the Grandland is quite heavily revised, featuring the automaker’s latest Vizor front face. Like the Mokka, the lighting elements and grille appear to sit in a single binnacle, which makes for an interestingly distinctive look. Vauxhall’s adaptive IntelliLux LED Pixel headlights are offered for the first time, with each side comprising 84 LED elements.

As for the rear, the design seems carried over from the pre-facelift model, although there’s now a Grandland script under the brand logo on the tailgate. Wheel sizes vary from 17 inches to 19 inches depending on the trim, while other conveniences include a powered tailgate, a 180-degree wide view reverse camera and keyless entry. A 360-degree surround view camera is also available.

Inside, the cabin gets a significant overhaul, with the party piece being the Pure Panel system on the dashboard. This is comprised of two displays – a 10-inch unit acts as a digital instrument cluster, joined by a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen next to it. All models come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for full smartphone connectivity.

For safety and driver assist systems, the Grandland gains Highway Integration Assist that uses both adapative cruise control and lane keeping assist to make highway driving more relaxing, even during stop and go traffic. Other available systems include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection.

2022 Vauxhall Grandland facelift