12 July 2021

In a bid to aid the public transport sector, the transport ministry has announced an automatic one year extension of the vehicle age limit for public service vehicles. The move is aimed at assisting the industry, particularly those operating or driving taxis, school buses and tour buses, to weather the economic difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that any public service vehicle that has or will reach its respective permitted age limit between January 1 and December 31 this year will be granted an automatic one-year extension for the vehicle’s licensing purposes. This will include vehicles that had been given a prior extension in 2020.

Wee said that all public service vehicle classes under the purview of the the land public transport agency (APAD), and the respective commercial vehicle licensing boards of Sabah and Sarawak are eligible for this extension.

However, a prerequisite for the extension is that vehicles must have undergone and passed the Puspakom vehicles inspection process to ensure their roadworthiness and safe operation.

Wee said the decision to grant this extension was made with the understanding that many drivers and operators would face great difficulties in replacing their vehicles during this challenging time. “We hope that this automatic extension of the vehicle age limit for one year will bring some relief to the industry as companies focus on recovering to become competitive again to serve the public,” he said.