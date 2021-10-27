Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has officially launched the Hyundai Staria in Malaysia. Forget all you know about the Hyundai Grand Starex – the Staria is a different kind of MPV; not only does it look like nothing else in the car world, it’s more sophisticated under the skin and much more luxurious inside too. Let’s start.
We’re getting the Staria in a single form, and it’s the range topping Premium with a 2.2 litre turbodiesel. The price is RM358,888 on-the-road without insurance, with SST exemption. In recent BMW Malaysia fashion, this price comes with a two-year or 50,000 km warranty. If you want the five-year/300,000 km warranty plus three-year/50,000 km free service package, it’s RM368,888.
That’s a lot of money, but the Staria is also a lot of MPV. The Starex is one of the largest passenger vehicles on our roads, but the Staria dwarfs it. At 5,253 mm long, 1,997 mm wide and 1,990 mm tall, the Staria is 103 mm longer, 77 mm wider and 55 mm taller than the Starex, and its 3,273 mm wheelbase is 73 mm longer than the old van.
By the way, the Staria is also much bigger than the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire, and will surely stand out at the lobby with its spaceship-esque design. The minimalist head of the car features a slim full-width LED light strip (DRLs on the sides, position lamps in the middle), under which sits a wide grille incorporating low-mounted vertical LED headlights.
One can choose from the bronze-like brass chrome or dark chrome trim for the Hyundai emblem, grille, headlamp bezels, front and rear bumpers, wheels, side mirrors and door handles. The rear end is also very clean, and the devil is in the details of the the vertical tail lamps. The Parametric Pixel design of the lights are super cool if you see it up close. The 18-inch wheel design matches this pixel theme perfectly.
One of the biggest design points that make the Staria stand out is the super low beltline, which gives the MPV some of the biggest window panels I have ever seen on a passenger vehicle. Hyundai says that this is inspired by traditional Korean hanok architecture and “creates a feeling of openness”. That’s an understatement – this could well be the best vehicle to be sightseeing in.
Speaking of that, behind the smart power sliding doors (auto open/close based on proximity, no button press required, also applicable to tailgate) are the best seats in the house. Our Premium spec Staria comes with two individual Premium Relaxation Seats with a business class-style one-touch relaxation mode – press this and the seat will recline and the ottoman will extend. Of course, the backrest, cushion and leg rest can be adjusted individually as well.
The centre row seats have heating and ventilation, and occupants can also enjoy air vents and a digital AC control panel on the roof, a sunroof (two in total, plus another for the cockpit), manual window blinds (windows can slide to open manually) and USB charging ports (for all seats). By the way, Hyundai claims that there’s enough room for adults to sit in the third row (three-seat bench) even when the VIP seats are reclined – such is the size of the cabin.
In front, the Staria’s dashboard has a horizontal full width vent broken only by the centre stack, a style also seen in the latest Tucson and Santa Cruz. The meter panel is a 10.25-inch digital screen placed above the steering wheel and far ahead. Sitting above the AC control panel is an 8.0-inch factory touchscreen head unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected to a 12-speaker Bose sound system.
The centre cluster is completed by a wireless phone charging tray and gear selection buttons. Other notable equipment include heated and ventilated front seats (like the middle row), electric front seats (eight-way plus four-way lumbar for driver, four-way for front passenger), electronic parking brake with auto hold, electrochromic rear view mirror, 10-colour ambient lighting and double-laminated soundproof glass front windows.
With such an expansive dashboard and much width, there are plenty of storage options – the less obvious ones are in front of the meter panel and behind the touchscreen. The console between the two front seats are huge and has Staria branding and ambient lighting.
On the safety front, the latest Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite includes Blind-spot Collision Assist, Blind-spot View Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, High Beam Assist, Parking Distance Warning, Surround View Monitor, Driver Attention Warning and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Elsewhere, it’s six airbags and Isofix child seat mounts for the two middle row individual seats.
It seems almost like an afterthought on this car, but the engine is a 2.2 litre turbodiesel with 177 PS and 431 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. The CRDi is mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with steering shift paddles Drive is sent to the front wheels, not the rear like in the Starex. With rear multi-link suspension instead of the Starex’s live axle, Hyundai promises a more comfortable ride. If you need to know, the 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 12.4 seconds and the top speed is 185 km/h.
Lastly, there’s an option pack that includes a roof mounted screen for the rear passengers, retractable side steps and 3M window tint (there’s a lot to cover here!) for RM20k. Going for this will take the Staria’s price to RM378,888 for the base warranty and RM388,888 for the full warranty.
As mentioned above, one can choose from dark chrome or the bronze-like brass chrome exterior trim. The latter can be matched to seven colours; the latter three. There are four interior Nappa leather colours to choose from – all-black, grey two-tone, blue two-tone and the brown two-tone you see here, with Alcantara wrapped doors and headlining. Very customisable. The Staria is available for viewing at HSDM’s Ara Damansara HQ.
“The Staria is revolutionary. Hyundai has once again demonstrated its outstanding design and architecture capabilities with the introduction of the MPV extraordinaire. In terms of where the Staria Premium sits in the segment, it’s a notch higher from the Grand Starex. It’s Hyundai’s first luxurious MPV that is at par with premium Japanese MPV models,” said HSDM’s MD Low Yuan Lung.
It’s clear which Japanese MPVs the HSDM chief meant. The ubiquitous Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are the most popular boss cars in Malaysia and the Vellfire 2.5L by UMW Toyota Motor is priced at RM367,881 with SST exemption. The Staria undercuts this in its base low warranty form (RM358,888), but if you go for the full package (RM368,888), the difference with the Toyota is just RM1k, which is small change for the target market. Compare the Staria’s specs and figures with other MPVs at CarBase.my.
The Hyundai Staria won’t be for all, but there’s finally a luxury MPV alternative for the boss who wants something other than the Alphard/Vellfire – and with such jaw-dropping design and an imposing size, stand out at the lobby he/she will. What do you think of this space pod of a people carrier?
GALLERY: Hyundai Staria 2.2D Premium
Comments
Looks like a concept car. Price wise 300k is too much for a Hyundai. Get an Alphard
Looks like a commercial van and some even turn it into a school bus in yellow…so wheres the premium…the price doesnt justify the starex replacement despite its humongous size…so what???
Exterior just doesn’t have the elegance that the alphard offers. Front, back, side, 3rd quarter view.. All nay. How to price it head on with something beyond its league? Nowadays marketing team all ngak Sek.
https://paultan.org/2016/07/05/mercedes-benz-vito-tourer-now-in-malaysia-rm295k/
Cannot be compared with Alphard Vellfire,
But can compared to Benz Vito RM 287k.
Exterior design inspired by 1980s concept cars, dashboard design inspired by 1980s panel vans
Question is, is it a bad thing when the world is going through a Synth 80’s throwback phase?
Very funny when a 2.2Diesel Hyundai Van, not even Genesis Van sell more expensive than 2.2Diesel Mercedes Benz Tourer Van
360k for a HYUNDAI!!? No thanks
not sure if it’s the lighting but the grey/silver colour dashboard looks (for a lack of a better word right now) cheap
360k for a very plastic dashboard…regardless of which angle to look at the rear bumper, it’s still a van that doesn’t give a feel of 360k…
Looking good
Shape looks like a pencil eraser.
Front: looks like a vacuum cleaner.
Rear: is that a Satria?
Futuristic
The market is still dominated by Alphard and Vellfire because most likely you cant buy a recond Hyundai Staria from grey import
Not gonna lie, it looks cheap. No way it’s gonna challenge Vellfire.
the design is way too ugly for anyone to be willing to part with their RM360K.
Hyundai Geared For Distinction
the problem is, most of the vellfire and alphard sales come from the recon market where the van is priced from 150-300k
Exterior looks premium.. but interior is a bit mehh. Even from the photos i can see a lot of hard plastics used everywhere.. and the interior colour choice seems to be cheap also… this one is 359K? good luck…
390k for a Hyundai….
the light grey dashboard make it looks more plasticky…and looks cheap..i imagined some interior old truck/van with that color
Not expecting the price to hover around RM360ish. People will opt for Vellfire over this.
Malaysian market cannot accept this simplistic design. Here everyone is budak2 kecik, all cars must look like transformers or wannbe race cars like Alphard or Velfire or the kiddie wannabe racer car Honda civic.
Gen-Z and upcoming younger generations will appreciate this simpler design more. For me it looks nice and not so childish like transformer looking velfire. Think im a child? only immature folks use velfire.
Well, you know what they say, “beauty on the eye of the beholder”. I agree with the “Malaysian cannot accept” remark but I don’t agree that this design looks simple. It’s a new look, no other brands have this kind of design before. That might be a good thing for some people who desire something “unique”.. if so, choose black. It doesn’t ‘expose’ the eccentricity as much as the grey one.
Third row isofix, please! Anak kecik ramai ni!
Hyundai are you dreaming, with the price RM368,888.00….. for the price I can get Toyota….
wait what? sliding windows? that reminds me of bas sekolah.
i guess looks are subjective and when you think about this being a van, it looks cool in a funky kind of way. the only let down (for me at least) is that center console/infotainment system. surely they could have borrowed the genesis’ 14.5″ infotainment screen and get inspiration for the entire dashboard design from their genesis’ cars. oh and this eye watering price. for the money, i might as well add a bit more to get the volvo xc90 (yes they’re not comparable being in 2 different segments yada yada i know but the price of the vehicles are too close and i’d much rather drive an suv than a van). hyundai really needs to figure out their pricing/strategy because i rarely see newer hyundais on the road in malaysia.
The designer runs out of ideas. Submit his son’s school project drawings and get approved. LOL. Have a nice day everyone.
All it takes is for CEO to be seen sitting in it and getting out. Gangster movies must include this .
A very expensive Korean made van.
The exterior and interior look fine, except the dashboard. That hard plastic dashboard is no better than the Toyota Hiace. Doesn’t look like a 360k car…
Wow, even more expensive in Malaysia, even here in Indonesia which only sells RM 260-300k, many people upset that commercial-based vans are not worth selling that much. They use a prestige pricing strategy to look commensurate with Vellfire/Alphard.