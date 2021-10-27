By Mick Chan / 27 October 2021 5:35 pm / 0 comments

Launched earlier this week, the all-electric BMW iX3 arrived in Malaysia priced from RM317,360 on-the-road without insurance. It appears to be eagerly anticipated by buyers, as nearly all of the first 30 units of the facelifted electric SUV sold with the complimentary i Wallbox charger has been spoken for in just three days, BMW Malaysia revealed at a roundtable briefing today.

There will not be a limit placed on the volume of battery-electric vehicles sold in the country, said BMW Malaysia. Two variants of the iX3 are offered in our market – Inspiring and Impressive – the latter being the higher-specification variant and is priced at RM336,360 on-the-road without insurance.

Currently, prices include sales and service tax (SST) as customer deliveries will only begin next year after the ongoing tax exemption has ended. This is however expected to carry on into 2022.

Those are prices for cars bought with the standard two-year, unlimited mileage warranty; an upgrade to a five-year warranty with service package increases prices to RM330,800 and RM349,800 for the Inspring and Impressive trim variants, respectively.

Built at BMW’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Shenyang, China, the iX3 is equipped with a 73.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a range of between 453 km and 461 km on the WLTP cycle, and charging takes 7.5 hours to fully replenish its battery from an 11 kW AC outlet. Fast charging from a DC outlet of up to 150 kW enables a recharge to 80% state-of-charge in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile on the subject of battery longevity, the German brand is just as confident in its products’ performance in this region as in Europe; the eight-year, 160,000 km battery warranty on the iX3 is the same as that offered in Europe, the company said.

GALLERY: BMW iX3 facelift official global photos