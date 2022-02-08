In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 8 February 2022 10:34 pm / 0 comments

The W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been sighted in Malaysia, signaling that a market debut is around the corner. Yesterday, reader CJ spotted a couple of transporters waiting to unload a number of W206 examples near the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia HQ in Puchong, and managed to snap some photos. The variants in the photos are the C 200 and C 300, which are the two petrol versions that were expected to come our way, similar to that offered with the facelifted W205.

Previously, the C 200 was powered by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo with a 48-volt electrical system and an integrated starter-generator (ISG), but the M264 (with 181 hp/280 Nm) was replaced by a 2.0 litre mill in 2020 (and became an AMG Line version), so it’ll be interesting to see if the new car reverts to a 1.5 litre, which is now available in a new M254 (201 hp/300 Nm) designation, as seen on the Singaporean C 200.

The C 300 should get the M254 mill in its 2.0 litre form, and power output should be the same as that on the previous iteration, with 255 hp on tap, although torque has been bumped up to 400 Nm from the 370 Nm available previously. Both variants are equipped with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed transmission, which integrates the ISG into its workings.

The new car features the same trim levels as that of the W205 facelift – there’s a new vertical louvre grille for the C 200 Avantgarde, which features five-spoke alloys. The C 300’s AMG Line is easily distinguished by the trim’s new diamond grille, with its pin design featuring a three-pointed star pattern finished in chrome, and the variant rides on multi-spoke units.

Inside, highlights include a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch free-standing instrumentation panel screen as well as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. As for interior trim, the AMG Line brings with it a dashboard covered with man-made leather and nappa-look beltlines, but we’ll have to wait for the launch to find out just how the local cars are specified.