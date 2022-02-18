In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 18 February 2022 4:59 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced a new City Hop bus service, which takes one to various interesting places in the vicinity of an LRT station. Billed as “the easiest way to discover KL’s hidden treasures”, there are two trial routes for now, which will be running till April 30.

Route CH01 is from LRT Gombak to Zoo Negara, and it will stop at KL East Mall and Melawati Mall shopping centres before reaching the national zoo. The return trip to the LRT station will see the bus stop opposite the zoo, opposite Melawati Mall (Taman Permata) and opposite KL East Mall (Satay Samuri).

Click to enlarge

Route CH02 Pasar Seni-Tasik Perdana has seven stops in a leafy loop, and they are Gerai Taman Perdana, Taman Rama-Rama, Taman Burung, Memorial Tun Abdul Razak, Muzium Polis, Masjid Negara and the KTM Kuala Lumpur train station. One can take this bus from Gate B of the Pasar Seni MRT station.

The buses depart the LRT stations 10 times a day, starting from 8.30 am with one hour intervals. There’s a promo fare of RM1, and payment can only be made with Touch n Go cards. Note that all Rapid KL unlimited travel passes (MyCity, My50, Keluarga Malaysia) and concession discounts are not applicable to City Hop.