By Matthew H Tong / 22 February 2022 5:03 pm / 0 comments

Carsome has officially launched its Certified Lab car refurbishment facility in Bukit Raja, Klang. According to the company, the facility is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, spanning over 185,000 square metres.

Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, the Certified Lab has a monthly turnover rate of 2,000 vehicles (across multiple car brands) a month, which it claims is an unprecedented figure in the region. The bulk of Carsome’s investment here went into general repairs and body and paint, as well as vehicle detailing.

Now, the refurbishment process includes a thorough 175-point inspection to ensure that the vehicles never suffered from fire, flood or major accident damages. Once cleared of any suspicions, repair works can be carried out, touching all areas of the car from the engine, transmission, suspension, steering, electrical and electronic systems, as well as the interior and exterior.

Carsome says each stage is performed by experienced technical specialists while adhering to global safety standards. These processes are set in place to ensure that all Carsome Certified cars are safe, comfortable and “look as good as new.” When they finally go on sale, the cars come with a one-year warranty, five-day money-back guarantee, and fixed price with no hidden fees.

The company plans to open additional Certified Labs in the next 12 months across Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Carsome Certified CEO, Mei Han said: “Carsome Certified exists to give consumers the options of pre-owned cars that are more superior.”

“All our cars go through world-class refurbishment at Carsome Certified Lab, so that our customers can choose their dream car from our largest selection of best-in-class, quality-assured cars. This is our continuous effort in eliminating consumer and industry pain points,” Mei added.