In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / 8 March 2022 12:38 pm / Comments are Disabled

Less than two weeks to go before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on March 19 and 20, offering the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars. One of the exhibitors at the show is Hap Seng Star, which will be showcasing the latest range of Mercedes-Benz models at the event.

One of these is the Mercedes-Benz E 200, forming an attractively-priced entry point for the facelifted E-Class line-up. Despite this, it isn’t short on toys, with the main highlight being the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) featuring twin 12.3-inch widescreen displays. The system offers a seamless touch interface that learns your preferences using machine learning, along with advanced “Hey Mercedes” voice control.

The E 200 also delivers a good amount of power – its 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 197 PS and 320 Nm of torque. All that gets sent to the rear wheels through a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic gearbox, enabling a zero-to-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

Like all cars offered at PACE, this understated executive sedan gets big savings as part of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption. This is the last call for these rebates, as the exemption is set to end on June 30, so don’t miss out! You are also guaranteed to receive your car in time for the Hari Raya festivities.

Hap Seng Star joins a full roster of premium brands exhibiting at PACE, including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Looking for something on two wheels? Not to worry, as we’ve got you covered with BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, which will also be at the event. All of them will have their own fantastic deals in store, so there really isn’t a better place to purchase your new ride.

On top of all these offers, you will also receive several goodies from us at paultan.org! All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, including a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

There will also be a fleet of quality pre-owned premium vehicles from participating brands, and customers who purchase them will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Last but not least, those who ordered their cars at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. Full details here.

With plenty of great deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, there’s no better place to purchase your premium ride than at PACE. So make a beeline for the event at the SCCC this March 19 to 20, and we’ll see you there!