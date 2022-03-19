In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 19 March 2022 11:24 am / 0 comments

Less than two years after the original Tiguan Allspace, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the facelifted model that was revealed last May. As before, the seven-seater SUV is available in two variants – the 1.4 TSI Elegance (replacing the outgoing Highline) and the returning 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion.

Pricing starts at RM175,346 for the Elegance and RM220,527 for the R-Line, representing increases of around RM10,000 and RM11,000 respectively. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) rebate valid until June 30, along with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

The mechanicals are the same as before – the Elegance is powered by a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 150 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive sent to the front wheels.

As for the R-Line, that gets a larger 2.0 litre mill that churns out 220 PS from 4,500 to 6,200 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,500 and 4,400 rpm. This one receives a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.3 litres per 100 km for the Elegance and 8.7 litres per 100 km on the R-Line.

The nip-and-tuck grafts on the VW’s latest design language on the front end, adding slimmer LED headlights with Mk8 Golf-style “tails” and a larger grille with an illuminated strip and a downward dip along the lower edge. Both variants get a bone-shaped bumper design with gloss black C-shaped corners, although the R-Line has a more aggressive design with chrome accents; the Elegance gets a silver skid plate instead.

Along the side, you’ll find slimmer and longer front fender appliqués, as well as new wheels – 18-inch “Frankfurt” silver items for the Elegance and 19-inch “Valencia” grey rollers for the R-Line. At the back, both models receive the higher-end IQ.Light LED taillights with inverted L-shaped graphics and a full-width reflector strip. The bumpers have also been redesigned, with the R-Line gaining fake quad tailpipes.

Inside, the Allspace receives a new three-spoke steering wheel and triple-zone automatic climate control switchgear, both of which feature touch-sensitive buttons. The infotainment system has also been standardised, with the two variants getting a 9.2-inch Discover Pro system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The digital instrument display has also been upgraded to an 11.7-inch unit.

Another area where the Allspace is upgraded is the seats, which continue to be upholstered as standard in black Vienna leather. Both models now come as standard with 12-way power-adjustable front seats with memory (previously only on the driver’s side on the Elegance) and receive a new seat heating and ventilation feature. The powered tailgate also now features a hands-free opening and closing function.

In fact, aside from the usual R-Line bits (flat-bottomed steering wheel, fake carbon fibre trim), the R-Line is only differentiated via the new 10-speaker, 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system, an upgrade from the Elegance’s eight speakers. Other bits of standard kit are keyless entry, push-button start, a new Air Care purification system, illuminated side sill scuff plates and a reverse camera.

Safety-wise, the Allspace now comes as standard with lane keeping assist but not blind spot monitoring. More importantly, neither variant is offered with autonomous emergency braking, in line with the rest of the VPCM range, which is a shame. Six airbags, stability control, hill descent control and ISOFIX front passenger and rear child seat anchors continue to be fitted across the lineup.

GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4 TSI Elegance facelift