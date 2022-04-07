In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 7 April 2022 11:16 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has released teaser images of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift, saying that the refreshed big SUV will make its world debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), which opens for the press on April 13.

The two dark images you see above show the Palisade’s new face, which blends Hyundai’s latest design cues with signature elements from the current car. The latter is the LED daytime running light strips on the edges of the face, which are bisected by body panels, but with a speck of LED left behind.

But while the original Palisade had LED DRLs that curve in, these new ones are straight lines at the extremes of the face, sitting outside of the vertical LED headlamp stacks instead.

The current Hyundai Palisade in Malaysia

The current SUV’s grille, which has a very thick silver bezel and reminds me of a mushroom or baker’s hat, has been sharpened up with the facelift. Matching the more angular grille (Dynamic Shield Mitsubishi Triton owners, see any similarities?) are the Parametric Shield elements within, like floating 3D building blocks that integrate with the top-tier lights. It’s the same style used on the latest Tucson SUV and Santa Cruz truck.

Speaking of other Hyundai SUVs, the bisected LED DRL trick was also used on the Santa Fe facelift, but the smaller model’s light graphic is a ‘T’.

The current Palisade first surfaced in late 2018. Sitting above the Santa Fe, the Palisade is Hyundai’s flagship SUV with three rows of seats and big engines. Launched in Malaysia in December last year, we get the SUV in 2.2L turbodiesel (200 PS, 440 Nm, AWD) and 3.8L NA V6 (295 PS, 355 Nm, FWD) forms, priced from RM328,888. Details in our launch report.

