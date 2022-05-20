In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 May 2022 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has opened its first ‘concept showroom’ in Malaysia. Called the Hyundai Penang City Store, its located in Gurney Paragon Mall on the island. The showroom in a mall “provides greater accessibility and a new lifestyle shopping experience for customers”.

Hyundai Penang City Store has a digitalised interactive wall that offers visitors a chance to experience the ‘look and feel’ of Hyundai models using a car configurator. Unlike conventional showrooms, the City Store has more self-service options with an interactive screen, plus a Hyundai Collection merchandise area.

“Hyundai is revolutionising the way cars are sold by engaging customers in a more personal manner. We believe that the public will be drawn to a more relaxed and cozier environment. They can check out our latest models and shop for their favourite merchandise at ease,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors, who added that a mall’s high footfall will help elevate brand awareness and ultimately drive sales.

Hyundai Penang City Store is a 1S centre, and customers who purchase their cars from the mall outlet will be supported by Sime Darby Auto Hyundai’s full-fledged service centre located nearby at Jalan Sungai Pinang.

Besides the usual preventive maintenance service, the full-fledged 4S facility also offers air-con servicing, body and paint restoration, collision repair and insurance claim as well as vehicle insurance renewal. Quick Service is also available.

Separately, an EV charging station has also been installed in the B2 level of the Gurney Paragon Mall for the convenience of Hyundai EV owners. The charger, which appears to be an Exicom 22 kW AC unit, can be used daily during the mall operation hours from 10am to 10pm.