16 June 2022

More on the new Perodua Alza, which was teased yesterday by the national automaker in a new video posted on its social media channels. We now know exactly when the order books for the D27A will officially open as well as to when the on-the-road pricing will be announced.

This will happen on June 23, according to an internal circular that was sent out to dealers yesterday. In the document, which was sighted by this publication, the company announced that the OTR price announcement for the MPV will be made on that date, and order taking – as well as price availability in the system – for the car will officially begin then.

That’s not all. The circular also specifically mentions a “model name unveiling” on the day, pointing towards a likelihood that the long-serving Alza nameplate will be retired. As to what the new name could be, it’s anyone’s guess, but some hints may have been dropped last month.

Then, it was reported that the company had filed a couple of trademarks with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), registering the Traz and Nexis names in April. Both were filed under class 12 and class 37, encompassing categories that are car-related.

These of course may or may not make its way on to the model, given that the carmaker did the same back in 2014 when it registered the Eliana and Atrivia names subsequent to a trademark filing for the Axia, the nameplate that was used in the end. Guess we’ll find out on June 23 whether the new car will still be called the Alza, or something else.

As previously indicated, and reiterated in the teaser video yesterday, the new D27A will be based on the Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia. The profile of the Perodua MPV is virtually identical to its close cousins, albeit with some noticeable styling differences.

In front, the D27A appears to have an X-shaped face styled along the lines of the Ativa, and as illustrated by Theophilus Chin in his earlier renders (sans the vertical DRLs). The headlamps have also been reshaped to be more angular compared to those on the Avanza and Xenia, which likely means a Perodua-specific grille is on the cards. Also to be found are rectangular fog lamps.

At the back, the tail light design doesn’t seem to differ much from the Avanza’s, as it bears the same L-shaped signature, with the clusters bridged by a trim piece with the Perodua logo in the centre.

As is already known, there are three variants, a base 1.5L X CVT (variant code BP5XZ), followed by a mid-spec 1.5L H CVT (BP5HZ) and a range-topping 1.5L AV CVT (BP5VZ), with five exterior colours (one solid and four metallic) to pick from. The solid, Ivory White, as well as Glittering Silver and a new Elegant Black, are available for all three variants, while Garnet Red and new Vintage Brown will only be available for the H and AV variants.

As for what will power the D27A, we previously reported that the model should get the Avanza’s 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder mill with 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque. This looks to be pretty much confirmed, judging by the ‘Dual VVT-i’ badge on the fender as seen in the teaser video. The 2NR-VE in the Avanza is paired with a D-CVT driving the front wheels, and we should expect the same for the D27A.