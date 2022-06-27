In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 27 June 2022 3:43 pm / 1 comment

Click to enlarge

The electric vehicle landscape is becoming a more welcoming one in Malaysia, and the latest to join the expanding network of charging locations is Weststar Motors, which has announced its collaboration with ChargEV for the availability of DC fast chargers at its Jalan Tun Razak showroom.

These will be available to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week, says Weststar Motors, and a quick check reveals three charging plug types, each rated at 60 kW; these are comprised of CCS2, CHAdeMO and Type 2 plugs.

Charging at these 60 kW DC outlets is priced RM1.40 per minute, which means that charging a car such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the 60 kW outlet from 10% to 80% should take slightly less than the 47 minutes the carmaker states it will take when charged at 50 kW. Meanwhile, making use of an AC charger at Weststar Motors’ Jalan Tun Razak location is priced at 25 sen per minute.

Among the recent additions to the ChargEV network of electric vehicle chargers is BMW, which has had several of its dealers in Malaysia join the network, and ChargEV has also reduced its charge pricing as its members already pay a yearly subscription fee of RM240 in order to use its network.

(Also check here for the full list of DC fast charger locations in Malaysia.)

Chargers on the ChargEV network have predominantly been AC units, which the firm has started upgrading to new ones from November last year. At the time, ChargEV’s AC chargers were of those rated at 3.7 kW, 7.4 kW and 22 kW.

Just prior to that, ChargEV also became part of a joint venture from a term sheet signing between Yinson Green Technologies and GreenTech Malaysia Alliances (GTMA) for the development of EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia.