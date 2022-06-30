In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 30 June 2022 4:37 pm / 0 comments

With the 50th anniversary of the BMW M performance division celebrated this year, the German marque brought back the treasured CSL badge for the most performance-focused variant of the BMW M4 that is the BMW M4 CSL. The high-performance special editions appear set to continue rolling out, as there will be one more to come, and this too will bear the CSL badge.

This upcoming model is said to be called the BMW 3.0 CSL, a special model that will get a new, coachbuilt body atop the running gear of the M4 CSL, reports BMW Blog. This could be the car that is depicted in an Instagram post by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel (below), which is seen here wearing aero additions on a revised M4 body.

This will be more than a tribute to the original E9 CSL of the 1970s – the 3.0 CSL Hommage has in a way played that part – but rather an actual successor to the original Coupé Sport Leichtbau that was introduced in 1972.

Powertrain for the upcoming, modern-day 3.0 CSL is understood to be an adaptation of the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine from the M4 CSL where it already produces 550 PS and 650 Nm of torque, further uprated to make a peak power figure in the region of 600 PS, BMW Blog understands.

Drivetrain purists may be glad to know that upcoming 3.0 CSL will transmit its heightened outputs through a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only, according to the website; its near-M5 peak power output won’t get the assistance of an automatic gearbox, nor four driven wheels.

If the G82 M4 CSL brings more power and exclusivity, with just 1,000 units to be produced, the 3.0 CSL takes its even further as it has been said to be capped at a production run of just 50 units; likely as a tip of the hat to BMW M’s 50th anniversary. Want one? It will cost you, too, as pricing is rumoured to be in the region of 750,000 euros (RM3.45 million), according to BMW Blog.