By Anthony Lim / 20 July 2022 10:35 am / 1 comment

The wraps are finally coming off the all-new 2022 Perodua Alza, with the fully redesigned MPV set to be revealed in a couple of hours. You’ll be able to follow the launch of the D27A via the digital premiere that will be streamed on Facebook from 12pm, but we’ll have all the details and photos of the model here at 11.30am.

UPDATE: Perodua has lifted the embargo on the Alza early, so we have all the details and gallery of the MPV here. The final official price has also been updated in this story, below.

As is already known, the three-row Alza will be available in three variants forms, these being a base X, a mid-spec H and a range-topping AV. All three versions will be powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, which is paired with a D-CVT. The engine is also used in the current Myvi, where it is rated at 103 PS (102 hp) and 137 Nm of torque.

Click to enlarge spec sheet, price list

Video teasers have already shown some of the highlights of the MPV, and there are quite a few firsts for Perodua, a 360-degree panoramic view monitor as well as an electronic parking brake being amongst these. Buyers get a choice of five exterior colours to pick from, and they are Glittering Silver, Elegant Black, Ivory White (solid), Garnet Red and Vintage Brown, the last two only available for the H and AV variants.

As shown in the preliminary spec sheet for the car, every variant will come with Perodua’s latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB). Other standard features in ASA include Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Auto High Beam and six airbags. The top=of-the-line AV adds on items such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control and a Blind Spot Monitor.

Following the launch, we now have the prices of the new 2022 Perodua Alza, and the MPV is priced at RM62,500 for the base X, RM68,000 for the mid-spec H and RM75,500 for the top AV, all on-the-road excluding insurance. The factory warranty is for five years or 150,000 km. For full details on the Alza, as well as photos, read our launch post here.