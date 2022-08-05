In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 5 August 2022 1:50 pm / 5 comments

Hilux 2.8 Rogue pictured

In March, the Toyota Hilux 2.4G MT 4×4 variant was dropped from local Hilux line-up, leaving just three automatic options if you want the double-cab truck (the single-cab is MT-only). Now, there’s once again a six-speed gearbox option for the Hilux with the new Hilux Double Cab 2.4E MT 4X4.

The 2.4E MT 4X4 sits at the base of the Hilux Double Cab range and is the manual counterpart of the 2.4E AT 4X4. Above the 2.4E is the 2.4V and the range-topping 2.8 Rogue. The 2.4L Hilux is powered by a 2GD-FTV turbodiesel engine with 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. The VNT-equipped engine is mated to six-speed transmissions – the returning stick shift and an automatic with manual mode.

Like the 2.4E AT, the sole manual double-cab Hilux rolls on 17-inch alloys, an inch smaller than the 18s on the V. The E also gets 265/65 all-terrain tyres, as opposed to the HT (for highway terrain, road-biased) tyres for the V. The spare wheel is a steel unit, not a matching alloy as per the V and Rogue.

Hilux 2.8 Rogue pictured

The E MT’s price is RM110,880 on-the-road without insurance. That’s just RM1k less than what UMWT is charging for the E AT’s RM111,880. If that sounds like too small a difference, and the E MT sounds expensive, it isn’t. The MT is actually better equipped than the AT and its kit list is close to the RM136,880 V.

The manual’s extra equipment over the auto includes front LED fog lamps (headlamps are auto halogens for both); chrome for the front grille, wing mirrors and rear bumper (like the V, E AT is dark grey); Optitron meter panel with 4.2-inch multi-info display; Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity; leather-wrapped steering; keyless entry; auto up/down for all windows; and reverse camera.

That’s a fair bit of kit over the 2.4E AT, and for RM1,000 less too, so if you prefer your trucks with a stick shift, you might be in for a bit of a bargain here with the Hilux 2.4E MT. Rarely do manual drivers get rewarded for their traditional preference, but here’s a rare treat!

2022 Toyota Hilux price list – click to enlarge

GALLERY: Toyota Hilux 2.8 Rogue