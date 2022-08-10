In Cars, Geely, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 10 August 2022 12:43 pm / 9 comments

Geely has unveiled the new Boyue L SUV, a model that is positioned in between the Boyue and the Xingyue L SUVs. This is built upon the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform that is a joint Geely-Volvo development, which also underpins the Volvo XC40, Polestar 2 and several Lynk & Co models.

Though named after the Boyue that forms the basis of the Proton X70, the Boyue L arrives with much sharper, more futuristic styling, which will be applied to future Geely models. The new SUV measures 4,670 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,777 mm, according to Car News China. For comparison, the Proton X70 measures 4,519 mm long, 1,831 mm wide and 1,694 mm tall.

The Boyue L gets LED lighting elements which span the vehicle’s width, its design mirroring that of the prominent front grille. Sharper lines feature throughout the vehicle’s exterior, along with a window line that arcs upwards. The rear end of the Boyue L also uses a full-width tail lamp assembly with vertical arrangements at each corner, complementing the vehicle’s headlamp design.

Powertrains for the Boyue L consist of two internal combustion petrol engines and two hybrids; these are a 2.0 litre turbo petrol with 218 hp and 325 Nm and a 1.5 litre turbo petrol producing 181 hp and 290 Nm, while the electrified powertrains are a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, each with a 1.5 litre internal combustion engine, according to Car News China.

Both the 2.0 litre and 1.5 litre turbocharged engines for the Boyue L are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the hybrid powertrains are paired with a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The latter was announced at the launch of the group’s Leishen Power powertrain brand, and the three-speed DHT packs two integrated electric motors, transmission and controllers joined with the 1.5 litre supercharged, direct-injection hybrid engine.

Inside, the Boyue L gets a fully digital instrumentation set, including a digital instrument panel for the driver and a 13.2-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen. This runs on the Geely Galaxy OS Air operating system, with computing power courtesy of a Qualcomm 8155 chip and is capable of over-the-air updates.

The Geely Boyue L is due to go on sale in China in the fourth quarter of this year. Though pricing has not been confirmed, Car News China estimates that the new SUV will be priced from 120,000 yuan (RM79,158) in the country.